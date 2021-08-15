Dominique Bowers Warner Robins Georgia woman shot dead by 13 year teen old son. Son charged with murder and aggravated assault. No known motive.

Georgia authorities have charged a 13 year old teen boy in the shooting death of his navy veteran mom at a Warner Robins residence.

Dominique Bowers, 37, was found dead in her home early Friday afternoon, the Warner Robins Police Department posted in a Facebook release.

When police were sent to the home, Houston County E-911 dispatchers reported they were on the phone with a possible suspect. Officers found him less than a mile from the home.

Police took the boy into custody and handed him over to the Houston County Juvenile Division. The teen’s identity is not being released.

Warner Robins police said the teen made his first appearance in court Saturday morning where he was charged with murder and aggravated assault. The teen is being held at the Crisp County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to her Facebook page, Bowers was a US Navy veteran originally from New York. She studied psychology at Roanoke College in Virginia and worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation. She was engaged to be married.

To date, police have not said what led to the teen son shooting his mother dead.