Clara Ledward arrested in murder of Jacob Ledward, Odessa, Texas husband after fleeing to Mexico. Wife faces series of charges.

A Texas woman accused of murdering her husband earlier this year and evading capture for more than two months after having fled to Mexico was taken into custody after being shot by local Mexico law enforcement officers on Thursday, police said.

According to a news release from the Odessa Police Department (OPD), officers arrested Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29, on Thursday evening at a Brewster County hospital in Alpine, Texas. She was then charged with murdering her husband, Jacob Ledward, 24, on May 16.

OPD said that the apprehension of Ledward was a multi-agency collaboration by federal and state law enforcement organizations as well as authorities in Mexico.

In a release, OPD said Clara Ledward was taken into custody by Mexican authorities in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico. During her arrest, Clara Ledward sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The Mexican authorities extradited Ledward to the United States and to Brewster County for medical care.

Jacob Ledward was found dead in the couple’s home located in the 2000 block of East 7th Street in Odessa in May. Following Jacob’s death, OPD initially wanted Clara Ledward for questioning but soon thereafter issued a warrant for her arrest on suspicion of murder KTVT reported.

No known motive

Police later learned that Ledward had family near the Ojinaga border and suspected that she fled the country.

OPD said the department will be working with partner agencies in the state to ensure Ledward’s safe transportation back to Ector County, Texas for prosecution. She is facing several felonies, including first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony.

The victim’s family issued a statement to KMID following Thursday’s arrest.

‘We, his family, give all praise and thanks to God for her capture as well as all those who have been involved in making it happen,’ the statement read. ‘This is just the first step toward getting ‘Justice for Jacob.”

Authorities have not released additional details concerning the circumstances that led to Clara Ledward being shot by Mexican authorities, nor have details been released concerning precisely how Jacob Ledward was killed.