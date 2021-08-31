Butler County Ohio judge orders COVID-19 patient, Jeffery Smith be treated with ivermectin following man’s wife filing lawsuit against West Chester Hospital who refused to treat patient with anti parasitic drug as it is not FDA approved.

An Ohio judge has ruled in favor of a woman who sued to force a Cincinnati area hospital to treat her husband with Ivermectin. The judgement comes despite the livestock dewormer — going against CDC and FDA recommendations, who advocate against it as as a safe treatment of patients with coronavirus.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard ordered West Chester Hospital, part of the UC Health network, to treat Jeffrey Smith, 51, with Ivermectin, best known as an an anti-parasitic drug used in animal livestock.

Ivermectin is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use against the coronavirus. The drug is approved for use against some parasitic worms, head lice and some skin conditions.

The Aug. 23 decision requires the hospital to allow Dr. Fred Wagshul to administer 30mg of Ivermectin daily for three weeks to Smith.

‘From the countries that we’ve seen that have emptied their hospitals. This medicine is very very effective,’ Dr. Wagshul told via the Ohio Capital Journal. The judge’s two-page order does not explain the reasoning behind his decision.

Patient’s wife files lawsuit demanding last ditch effort to save husband’s life

The order follows the patient’s wife, Julie Smith, filing a lawsuit in a Butler County court against West Chester Hospital where her husband had been since mid July, on Aug. 20, demanding an emergency order for the use of the animal medication in a last ditch attempt to keep her husband alive as he suffers ‘on death’s doorstep.’

Ivermectin is approved for both humans and animals, despite animal drugs being concentrated at levels which can be highly toxic for humans. The FDA has no data proving ivermectin’s use as a COVID treatment, and warned Americans they are not livestock amid a rise in poison-control calls from people suffering side effects.

Smith was admitted to the hospital on July 15, and soon moved to the ICU and treated with the hospital’s COVID-19 protocol, which included plasma, steroids and doses of Remdesivir, an antiviral medication, according to court documents.

On July 27, ‘after a period of relative stability, Jeffrey’s condition began to decline,’ the lawsuit states, and Jeffrey became unstable as his oxygen levels dropped. His condition ‘continued to decline’ and he was sedated, intubated and placed on a ventilator on Aug. 1.

Several serious subsequent infections left Smith with a roughly 30 percent chance of survival by Aug. 20, when he remained on the ventilator in a medically induced coma.

‘At his point, the Defendant [hospital] has exhausted its course of treatment and COVID-19 protocol in treating Jeffrey, which is unacceptable to Ms. Smith,’ the lawsuit stated further.

‘Jeffrey has been on a ventilator for 19 days,’ the complaint continues, ‘He is on death’s doorstep; there is no further COVID-19 treatment protocol for the Defendant to offer to Jeffrey; Ms. Smith does not want to see her husband die, and she is doing everything she can to give him a chance.’

Core medication in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 ?

The lawsuit did not mention whether Jeffrey Smith had been vaccinated or not, however of the 21,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations since Jan. 1, only 500 patients have been vaccinated, The Capital Journal reported.

The Smiths have been married for 24 years and have three children, according to documents. Jeffrey is an engineer with Verizon.

In the complaint, the wife said she began researching COVID-treatment options, and came across several articles where COVID-19 patients were given Ivermectin. After treatment, she said all of the patients left the hospital and are now home.

Julie Smith took it upon herself to get in touch with Dr. Wagshul, a leading proponent of ivermectin from Dayton and founder of Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, who wrote the prescription for the drug. However the hospital refused to administer it to her husband.

The site also says, ‘We regard Ivermectin as a core medication in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.’

Wagshul told the Ohio Capital Journal that there was ‘irrefutable’ evidence supporting the efficacy of ivermectin against COVID-19, and alleged a ‘conspiracy’ to block its use by the CDC and FDA to continue its authorization of the available coronavirus vaccines.

‘You are not a horse’

‘If we were a country looking at another country allowing those (COVID-19) deaths daily … we would have been screaming, ‘Genocide!’’ Wagshul claimed.

Dr. Leanne Chrisman-Khawam, a physician and professor at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, called the FLCCCA ‘snake oil salesmen,’ according to the Capital Journal. She cited several problems in the group’s published research.

‘Based on evidence-based medicine and my read on this large number of small studies, I would find this very suspect, even the positive outcomes,’ she told the Ohio Capital Journal.

Last week, the FDA discouraged Ivermectin from being used to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and from it being used as a preventative measure.

‘You are not a horse,’ the FDA tweeted on Saturday. ‘You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.’

There are six active clinical trials of ivermectin in the U.S. against COVID-19, according to a search of the U.S. National Library of Medicine’s website, Clinicaltrials.gov. Most of the six trials call for ivermectin to be used with other drugs; all but one are small-scale, early studies. One study was withdrawn.

An update on Smith’s new treatment has not been revealed by the hospital or Wagshul due to privacy laws.