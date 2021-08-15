Bennie Hargrove shot dead by Juan Saucedo Albuquerque teen bully. Teen fatality at Washington Middle School shooting had tried to de-escalate tensions between classmates.

New Mexico authorities identified the victim of the Washington Middle School shooting as that of a 13 year old teen boy who was killed during Friday lunchtime after confronting a boy, his same age, for mistreating his friends.

Bennie Hargrove had attempted to de-escalate a violent situation between classmates during lunch, only to be shot six times by 13-year-old, Juan Saucedo. The shooting came just a few days into the new school year at an Albuquerque middle school.

According to a police report, students said Saucedo, showed them the murder weapon earlier in the day, which he had brought from home.

At lunchtime, Hargrove asked Saucedo to stop bullying a friend of his, and that’s when Saucedo pulled out the gun and shot the boy at the grassy area of the school, near the running track KOB4 reported.

Hargrove was shot multiple times in the body and was found on the ground near the east side of the school, said Albuquerque Police who were called to the scene of the shooting at around 12:45 pm. A campus police officer had also kept Saucedo detained at the time.

‘tell my mom I’m sorry’

Hargrove had allegedly told Saucedo to ‘stop bullying his friends.’ He had also mentioned he ‘didn’t want to fight’ but asked the alleged bully to ‘leave his friends alone.’

Saucedo’s father told officers that he noticed his gun was missing around noon, but by the time he drove to Washington Middle School, police were placing Juan in handcuffs.

During his arrest, Saucedo is alleged to have told officers, ‘tell my mom I’m sorry.’

Hargrove was dubbed a ‘hero’ by Police Chief Harold Medina who said, ‘the boy stood up for a friend and tried to de-escalate a violent confrontation between classmates,’ while calling the incident ‘a tragedy that has shaken our community.’

Students were dismissed early that day and will be expected to return Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Saucedo upon his arrest was charged with an open count of murder and the unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises according to KRQE.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by family and friends on behalf of Hargrove.