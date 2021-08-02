St Petersburg man shoots, kills mom in front of kids, on the...

A Florida mom is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend in front of front of her two ‘horrified’ kids over the weekend.

Joana Peca, 27, was repeatedly shot in the face around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Petersburg — allegedly by her boyfriend, Benjamin Robert Williams, 38, police said. The wanted man also goes by his nickname, ‘Bambi.’ (cause irony knows no bounds…).

Peca was found dead in the car, and the children did not suffer any physical injuries, which took place just outside Woodlawn Cemetery.

At the time of the shooting, Peca’s three- six month old who she shared with Williams was sitting on her lap while her older child, a 4 year old from another relationship, was in the back seat. The woman was shot multiple times in the face before Williams fled the scene police said in a Facebook release.

‘The children were unharmed but terrified at what had just happened,’ said Sandra Bentil, a spokeswoman for the St. Petersburg Police Department, according to WTVT.

Boyfriend lured girlfriend before shooting her

‘Two young children tonight are going to go to bed without their mother, and we would really like to get justice for those who are responsible, the person or the people who are responsible for her death,’ Bentil said.

It remained unclear how long Williams and Peca had been ‘romantically’ involved and what led to the man fatally shooting the woman.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway told ABC Action News that Williams lured Peca to the cemetery.

‘He called her and asked her to meet him at that location cause she was bringing the children to him to see,’ Holloway said. ‘Once they got to that location that’s when he decided to gun her down.’

Williams is linked to ‘several’ open homicide investigations, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Police describe him as ‘armed and dangerous.’

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Benjamin Williams’ (aka Bambi) location to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS, or the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.