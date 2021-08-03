Angela Tramonte Saugus Mass woman dies during Arizona hike with Dario Dizdar Phoenix police officer on their first date. Unanswered questions.

Friends and relatives are demanding answers following the ‘abrupt’ death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead while having gone hiking along a Phoenix, Arizona trail with her new police-officer boyfriend – who had been previously reprimanded for lying.

Police said Angela Tramonte, 31, of Saugus, Mass. was visiting her new boyfriend, Dario Dizdar, 37, for the first time after they met on Instagram two months ago.

Fire officials in Phoenix said Tramonte got too hot on the trail and decided to turn around. Her hiking partner, who friends say is a Phoenix police officer and first responder, wanted to continue to the top of the 2,706 foot peak, so the pair split up leaving, Tramonte to walk down the trail alone in July heat, officials said.



Four hours later, Tramonte’s body was found off the Echo Canyon Trail near a home on the northeast side of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Authorities believe the woman collapsed while seeking help for heat exhaustion and dehydration. The woman who was a fitness fanatic and who according to friends drank at least a gallon of water during exercise was discovered without any water. Tramonte’s exact cause of death has not been released.

Unanswered questions

Of note, Mercedes Fortune, a spokeswoman for the Phoenix Police Department said that Dizdar told police that neither he nor Tramonte brought water on the hike during the sweltering hike.

Phoenix police do not believe foul play was involved, nevertheless doubts persist.

‘As a cop, as a first responder, you’re supposed to help people. If somebody’s walking up a mountain and you’re seeing her in distress and she’s not feeling well and she’s exhausted – why wouldn’t you walk her back down?’ Tramonte’s friend Stacey Gerardi told CBS Boston. ‘Why would you continue to walk back up? It doesn’t make sense.’

‘Not even 24 hours and she’s dead,’ Gerardi said. ‘We want justice. We want answers. We need to keep pushing. That was my sister. We had 25 years of friendship.’

Added another friend, Melissa Buttaro, ‘If anybody knew Angela, she wouldn’t go anywhere without a gallon of water in her hand and I heard she was found without any water.’

A GoFundMe page, ‘Justice for Angela’ set up by Tramonte’s friends also demand police investigate further.

‘She woke up early every morning to go the gym. She did weekly meal planning and was obsessed with drinking water,’ the GoFundMe page reads. ‘There are many inconsistencies in the timeline and facts that just don’t make any sense. We just want justice for our friend.’

Why would a first respondent and experienced hiker leave a novice hiker on her own during a sweltering hot day on challenging climb?

As of Monday night, the fundraiser designated to bring Angela’s body home and for funeral expenses had raised just under $35K.

The woman’s companion, meanwhile, told authorities he was experienced on the mountain, having hiked it previously “from the top to the bottom” – even during summer months.

It continued to remain unclear why the experienced hiker, who presumably knew of the dangers of leaving a novice hiker to hike in extreme heat on her own, left the woman he had recently met online un-attended.

The high temperature in Phoenix on Friday was around 104 degrees.

Of disconcert, a report via the Daily Beast told of Dizdar, who has been with the Phoenix Police Department since 2007, previously being disciplined for lying to Arizona police about his identity during a 2009 criminal investigation, according to internal affairs documents.

According to internal Phoenix Police Department documents published by ABC 15 in 2020, Dizdar was previously disciplined and placed on a Maricopa County Attorney’s Office “Brady list” that tracks police officers with integrity concerns because of past misconduct. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told The Daily Beast that Dizdar is still on the list.

The cause of Tramonte’s death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.