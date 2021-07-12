: About author bio at bottom of article.

Mom abducted by NJ ex found dead in Tennessee, toddler safe

The mother of an abducted 2 year old boy has been found dead in Tennessee, New Jersey authorities announced Sunday, with the toddler’s father accused of kidnapping the pair.

Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, NJ, is alleged to have abducted Sebastian Rios, 2, and Yasemin Uyar, 24, of Rahway, NJ, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Friday afternoon after the toddler didn’t show up for day care and his mom didn’t arrive for her scheduled shift at work.

The father and son were found in Monterey, Tennessee, early Saturday, about 15 hours after police issued the Amber Alert. Sebastian was unharmed.

The missing mother’s remains were later found in a nearby wooded area nycbslocal reported.

History of ongoing domestic violence

Uyar’s mother, Karen Uyar, said Rios told authorities where the body was, NJ.com reported. She recalled her daughter as a ‘great mom.’

Rios upon his arrest was charged with first-degree kidnapping for allegedly abducting the boy. Charges connected to Uyar’s death are pending against him, prosecutors said.

Friends of Uyar said Rios had a history of abusing her and that the mom had a restraining order against the father of her toddler son following numerous instances of domestic violence.

Rios copped to a plea deal in February 2020 in which he was convicted of a domestic violence assault charge while theft and strangulation charges against him were dismissed.

Charging documents cited by the dailymail said that the court had found ‘aggravating factors’ that Rios was at risk of committing ‘another offense.’

Rios was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail and three years on probation, and was ordered to attend anger management counseling.

The court also ordered him to have no contact with the victim, while noting that he already had restraining orders against him issued by Family Court.

Rios remains in custody in Tennessee and is awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.