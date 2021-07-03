Stella Cattarossi Miami Firefighter’s 7 year old daughter’s body found at Surfside Condo Collapse as veteran fireman is there as first respondents to bring her body out.

With a heavy heart he thought…and cried. The 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter who was found in the rubble at the site of the Florida building collapse has been identified as Stella Cattarossi.

The girl’s family lived in apartment 501 at Champlain Towers South in Surfside — where the youngster shared a room with her mom — when the building collapsed early on June 24, according to WPLG-TV.

The girl’s body was found in the rubble Thursday while her father, Enrique Arango, was among the first-responders conducting a search and rescue operation, according to reports.

‘When he was made aware that we were close to where his loved one may have been, then he stood side by side with some of his other fellow firefighters,’ Miami Rescue Dapt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG.

‘We were able to bring her and then at least give him an opportunity to say his farewells.’

Girl’s mom and grandparents remain missing

Stella’s father, who was with his brother at the scene, used his jacket to cover his daughter’s body, placed a small US flag over her, and carried her out of the area.

The firefighter, who was not identified by name, was described as being 10-year veteran of the department.

The girl’s mom, Graciela Cattarossi, and her grandparents, Graciela and Gino Cattarossi, where also in the apartment at the time of the collapse, WPLG reported.

The girl’s aunt, Andrea Cattarossi, was visiting from Argentina, the outlet said. None of the youngster’s other family members have yet been found. Nevertheless, social media indicated Stella was found sleeping alongside her mother Graciela, although authorities have not confirmed whether the mother’s body has been found.

Searching for answers

Officials said 22 people have now been confirmed dead at the scene, with 126 still missing since the building fell last week.

Authorities continue to investigate what led to the building inexplicably collapsing as issues of propriety and management delaying maintenance and upkeep coming into the fore.