Rene Ayarde live in home health aide worker to Robert Raynor Staten Island murdered man arrested assaulting 3 year old daughter.

Is a live in worker involved with the beating murder of an 80 year old man man found sprawled in the foyer of a Staten Island apartment building with the words, ‘I touch little girls’ scrawled on his chest?

A new report has told of a woman who worked as a live-in home health aide to Robert Raynor, the 80-year-old man found beaten to death at his home, taken into custody Wednesday for assaulting her 3-year-old daughter.

Rene Ayarde, 28, is now being probed as to whether the live in health aide worker may have any connection to the bizarre slaying, according to sources cited by the nydailynews.

Ayarde and her daughter lived with Raynor, who was discovered dead Monday morning face up with his hands stretched over his head in the first-floor hallway of his Corson Ave. home in Tompkinsville.

To date, Ayarde has not been named as a suspect in Raynor’s death, which cops on Wednesday officially deemed a homicide. Cause of death was cited as blunt trauma to the head and torso.

History of assaulting 3 year old daughter

Of note, Ayarde was arrested twice in the last five months, most recently for assaulting her 3-year-old daughter just six hours after Raynor’s body was discovered in the hallway outside the apartment he shared with the home health aide and her child, police said.

Ayarde allegedly dropped her daughter onto the concrete and dragged her along Hester St. near Eldridge St. on the Lower East Side about 3:45 p.m. Monday, then threw a full water bottle at the defenseless girl’s face, according to authorities.

As she screamed at the crying child, a passerby called 911 and Ayarde grabbed the cellphone out of the woman’s hands, knocking her to the ground and leaving her scratched and bruised, prosecutors charge.

‘Are you calling the police? Give me your phone,’ Ayarde is alleged to have screamed at the witness according to court papers.

Ayarde’s little daughter was taken to a hospital with bruising to her neck — and investigators found old injuries in various states of healing still visible on the girl’s knees, face, and cheek, according to the criminal complaint.

Ayarde was ordered held on $5,000 bail when she was arraigned on charges of assaulting a child in Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday morning.

Ayarde also has an ongoing case over a March 1 arrest on Staten Island for driving a car with a missing front passenger side window and the wrong license plate, police said. Ayarde refused to provide police with any documentation for the car and faces charges including gun possession, driving without a license and resisting arrest.

‘My father would not touch a child’

‘I don’t abide by the rules of the U.S.,’ she told the arresting officers, according to a source. ‘I invoke my Fifth Amendment right.’

Investigators believe Raynor’s body was dragged into the hallway from his rear first-floor apartment, sources said.

Responding to the 80 year old man’s murder, the victim’s daughter, Carolyn Whetstone, emphatically denied suggestion that her father was a pedophile.

‘That’s not my father,’ Whetstone told the nydailynews from her North Carolina home. ‘He would not touch a child. He would never violate anyone. He’s got daughters and granddaughters that he’s watched when he’s come to visit me … That’s not him. That’s not true.’

According to Whetstone, her father was living with Ayarde and her daughter for several years due to his health problems. Whetstone was unable to reach her dad by phone for a year during the pandemic before finally calling police to make a wellness check on him.

‘When I finally did talk to him last month he told me he was barely able to move,’ the daughter told the nydailynews.

While Raynor had a criminal record, the man was never arrested for any sex offenses, officials said. He does not appear in the New York state sex offender registry or a national sex offender registry run by the Department of Justice.

Raynor was first arrested in 1987 when he was charged with two assaults. He was arrested for assault again in 1992 and drug possession in 1996, sources said.

He was arrested repeatedly over the next 20 years but for minor offenses that remain sealed. His last arrest was in 2014, sources said, when Raynor was 73 years old.

Authorities continue to investigate.