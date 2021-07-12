: About author bio at bottom of article.

Philip Kreycik Berkely, California man remains missing while going running in triple digit heat in Pleasonton Ridge Regional Park.

A California man who went running in triple digit heat remains missing after failing to return from a run in a ‘rugged’ canyon-filled area outside San Francisco over the weekend.

Philip Kreycik, 37, of Berkeley, drove his car to Moller Ranch around 11 a.m. Saturday and told his wife he was heading out on a 6-8 mile long run in the East Bay Regional Park in Pleasanton, SFGate reported.

When he didn’t return by 2 p.m., his wife contacted authorities and reported him missing, police said.

Kreycik, an avid runner, was described having no known health conditions, a thin build and brown hair and eyes. He is presumed to be wearing running attire.

‘His phone was left in his car with his ID, which is apparently normal for him. He’s a pretty active runner and he’s all about the speed and he doesn’t like to carry a lot of things,’ Lt. Chris Niederhaus told NBC Bay Area.

Many winding trails

A search was launched with help from personnel from the East Bay Regional Park Police, Alameda County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Search crews are using drones, fixed-wing aircraft and off-road vehicles to locate the missing runner.

Police uncovered a planned route for his run on his phone that was still in the car — but search crews have been unable to find him on the trail, KRON reported.

‘This area … is a very steep, rugged, canyon type of environment — and there’s a lot of little trails that go left and right,’ Niederhaus told the outlet.

Search teams said dogs lost track of Kreycik’s scent amongst the many winding trails.

Neiderhaus said they fear that the heat on Saturday may have played a role in his disappearance as temperatures reached triple digits on Saturday

‘We are concerned due to the heat. We don’t think he has a large water source,’ he said.

‘Always be prepared’

Adding, ‘Always be prepared. Don’t take it easily. Anything can happen… a 15-minute run or an hour run.’

Neiderhaus added that investigators didn’t suspect foul play or that Kreycik wanted to disappear.

The park remains open for visitors, police said.

Anybody with information about Kreycik’s location is asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.