Paul Wynn terminally ill groom dies at Saltcoats altar as Alison Wynn bride walked up the aisle. Scottish couple only discovered terminal diagnosis 8 days prior.

A groom with terminal cancer died at the altar just moments before he was to marry his bride as she was walked down the aisle last Friday.

Paul Wynn, a 57-year-old dad of 11, was sitting in a chair waiting for his partner of 21 years, Alison Wynn, to greet him at their nuptials in a town hall in Scotland, Ayrshire Live reported.

Before the ceremony, Alison Wynn said, ‘Everything seemed to be OK, although Paul seemed to be a bit uncomfortable by this point, and his kilt had been loosened a wee bit to help him feel more comfortable.’

‘By the time I got to him, I called his name a couple of times,’ the bride said. ‘He didn’t turn round, he didn’t look at me, and I realized there was something wrong, and I started breaking down, and I started shouting his name, and we knew something wasn’t right.’

Doctors had told the groom he had cancer in May but only diagnosed it as terminal a little more than a week ago.

Love against all odds

He had only been told by doctors eight days before that that the disease was in his pancreas and that it had spread to his liver and lungs. He was given anywhere between six weeks and two months left to live.

Wynn and his beau rushed to tie the knot before he passed away, and they managed to hastily organize a wedding in the town of Saltcoats.

First-responders were unable to revive the terminally ill man at the wedding.

‘If I had known we didn’t have long I would’ve tried to arrange the wedding for the beginning of the week. He never actually got any treatment,’ said the bride, who has five children with Wynn.

The couple’s eldest child, Sandy, 20, walked Alison down the aisle once the 20 guests were seated shortly before 2pm.

But as Alison made her way into the room, she quickly realised something wasn’t right as Paul was slumped in the chair that had brought him to the ceremony.

‘Everyone loved him…’

‘Paul and I lost a child in 2004 after I had a miscarriage, so it gives me a bit of comfort that he’s up there with our child,’ Alison said. ‘His mother passed away in 2020, so at least he’s with her now, too.

‘We were his life, he would do anything for his kids,’ his bride said, adding that her partner had been a freelance photographer. ‘He would move heaven and Earth for his kids, and everyone loved him.’

Paul proposed to Alison at a friend’s house in October 2019 and the couple set the date for July 16 this year but brought the ceremony forward after Paul’s diagnosis.

After meeting in 1999 through the Jehovah’s Witnesses religious group, the pair had an on-and-off relationship throughout their 21-year history.