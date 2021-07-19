Mary Albrecht Angier, North Carolina woman killed after being dragged 100ft at Raleigh hospital parking lot after tripping over speed hump in path of oncoming car.

A North Carolina woman was killed after falling into the path of an oncoming vehicle, where she was dragged 100 feet at a Raleigh hospital parking deck over the weekend.

Mary Helen Albrecht, 78, of Angier was walking to her car parked in a handicapped spot on the first floor of the Duke Raleigh Hospital parking structure, circa 3.15pm, Friday afternoon when the incident unfolded.

The woman was about 50 feet away from her car, police said, when she tripped and fell on a speed bump and fell onto her back.

As she lay on the ground, a driver traveling at a speed of around 10 miles per hour, was coming down the ramp from the second floor of the parking structure and making a U-turn on to the first-floor ramp, when they ran over the speed bump and Albrecht simultaneously.

Albrecht was dragged 100 feet before the driver finally coming to a stop, the North Carolina News & Observer reported.

Albrecht was severely injured during the ‘collision,’ CBS17 reported. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the unnamed driver, identified only as a male from Knightdale, was likely unable to see Albrecht on the ground past his car and past visual obstructions in the parking structure.

Authorities said they didn’t suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the fatal accident, but would not say whether the driver would be charged as the investigation into Albrecht’s death was ongoing.