Luis Antonio Campos El Paso Texas man abandons husky by side of road arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

A Texas man captured on video abandoning his husky pet dog along a side of the road has been charged with animal cruelty according to reports.

Luis Antonio Campos, 68, was taken into custody on Friday, the The El Paso County Sheriff‘s office announced. The man’s bond was set at $5,000 the Fort Star Telegram reported.

Video of the incident – recorded by a local animal rescue volunteer who happened to on the road and later shared on Instagram – shows the dog being abandoned by the side of a road in Horizon City, a suburb of El Paso.

The video (see below) shows a young man removing the dog’s leash and collar on the side of a road while the driver sits waiting in a nearby SUV.

The driver, who appears to be an older man, can be seen in the driver’s side rear-view mirror. Not immediately clear is why either men had simply let the dog off with an animal shelter.

Husky seen running after car when he’s abandoned and is saved, Texas man is arrested and charged with animal cruelty. (Via IG: ms.mojorising_) pic.twitter.com/JmwbdZnS3w — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) July 24, 2021

‘How do people have the heart to do this…’

Police did not say whether Campos was the driver, but reported that another arrest was expected as the investigation into the incident continued.

The video then shows the young man getting into the vehicle, which begins to drive off as the husky is seen chasing the departing car, unable to keep up.

The video which was widely shared on social media, elicited degrees of disgust amongst users.

‘How do people have the heart to do this. Horrible people,’ one user commented on Twitter.

‘I can not describe by absolute anger seeing this,’ wrote another.

‘Absolutely heartbreaking,’ wrote a user on Instagram, where the video had been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

‘My dog was abandoned by his original owners. He was found in an apartment with no food/water and starving to death. If I ever meet those fuckers it’s on sight. He’s the sweetest dog I’ve ever had too. It’s unfathomable that people are like this,’ posted one user on Twitter.

‘He completes our family…’

‘I don’t know how those people could get in that vehicle, see that dog in the mirror running behind them and then just drive off. I don’t know how you could do that as a human being,’ Ronald Comeau, who has been rescuing dogs in the El Paso area for six years, told KFOX.

‘It hurts,’ he added. ‘The immediate thought that comes to mind for people that love animals is give me that person for five minutes in a dark room.’

Instagram user ms.mojorising, who shared the video on the platform, said the person recording the video had called the police, and that the dog was taken to Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescue of El Paso.

There, the dog was named Nanook, and the shelter reported the husky was around 10 months old.

Within 24 hours Nanook was adopted by a family after watching the husky being abandoned on social media.

‘I think he’s doing us an active kindness by completing our family,’ the family told KFOX. ‘He’s not lost anymore.’