Jayda Sanchez Harbor City 4 year old California girl killed in hit & run collision: no arrests as the suspect who caused accident fled crime scene.

The family of a Harbor City 4-year-old girl killed in a hit and run crash in California last week are now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver who took off following the collision that ended their daughter’s life.

Robert Sanchez was driving on the 2600 block of Normandie Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday with his 4-year-old daughter, Jayda Sanchez, and 5-year-old son, Robbie, when another driver made an illegal U-turn near the intersection with Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles Police Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

Sanchez swerved to avoid colliding with the other vehicle, and the sudden movement caused his pickup truck to flip and slam into a light pole, the Latimes reported citing authorities.

Jayda Sanchez was killed instantly. Her brother and father were hospitalized with serious injuries and had not been released as of Monday, LAPD officials said.

The driver who caused the crash was still at large, authorities said. A description of the vehicle was not available.

What was supposed to be playful outing at a local park was now a tragedy that the girl’s grieving family sought to make sense of.

The children’s mother, Adriana Rodriguez, said her husband and the children were returning home after playing at a local park when tragedy struck.

The mother is now urging the driver to come forward.

‘Whoever did this, please come clean, turn yourself in,’ she told CBS-TV Channel 2 on Saturday. ‘[You] took a poor innocent baby.’

‘Give her justice’

Adding, ‘You know it was you, just come forward. You have to do the right thing. Give her justice.’

Born premature, Jayda had fought to survive her mother said, only to now have had her life cut short by a suspect who left her to die in the streets.

At the site of the crash the following day, a memorial with balloons, candles and stuffed toys surrounded pictures of a smiling Jayda.

The Sanchez family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. The fundraiser as of Tuesday morning had amassed $41,435.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD.