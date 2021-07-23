Heather Kennedy Florida woman goes skinny dipping at Port Charlotte swimming pool while homeowner is gone. Refuses to leave when police arrive.

A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly skinny-dipping in a stranger’s pool on Monday according to reports.

The 69-year-old homeowner, James Clark, called 911 after he discovered the naked swimmer, Heather Kennedy, 42, inside his Port Charlotte pool after returning home from a doctor’s appointment, The Smoking Gun reported.

Clark described the moment upon returning home only to discover clothes strewn around the pool.

‘We saw like a shirt and some shoes and a bag, you know, and like a couple denim shorts and a jacket,’ Clark told WINK News. ‘Totally unreal, you know.’

It was then when the homeowner came across the visage of a naked Kennedy lying down by the pool, whom he described as ‘incoherent.’

Disorientated

Despite requests for the woman to dress and leave, Kennedy desisted.

Police were called, with Kennedy continuing to rebuff efforts for her to get out of the pool.

But there was more to come.

Upon finally getting out of the pool, a disorientated Kennedy proceeded to struggle with officers as they tried to handcuff her.

History of narcotics arrests

The homeowner conceded having left the screen doors unlocked while he was away – something, he says, he will never do again.

Kennedy faces charges of trespassing and resisting arrest. The woman who lives less than two miles from Clark’s Port Charlotte home is scheduled to be arraigned in Charlotte County court on August 4.

Of note, Kennedy had previously been convicted on a felony narcotics possession and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia count, The Smoking Gun reports, following a traffic stop in which police found morphine pills, marijuana and crack cocaine and meth pipes.