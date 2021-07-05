Gunman who killed Kennesaw golf pro golfer had 2 other bodies in...

Eugene Siller Kennesaw pro golfer and two other men shot dead at Georgia country club. Unidentified gunman remains on the loose as police investigate.

The gunman who shot and killed a pro golf player near the 10th hole at a Kennesaw, Georgia country club Saturday had two other bodies in the back of his stolen pickup truck. The un-identified gunman remained on the run come Monday.

Cobb County police made the macabre discovery after the shooter gunned down golfer Eugene ‘Gene’ Siller at the Pinetree Country Club near Kennesaw — only to find two other victims, the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Police said Siller, a 41-year-old married Kennesaw, father of two young boys, was killed after the shooter drove a white Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck onto the golf course and shot him dead.

Siller who is the director of the Pinetree club approached the driver of the Dodge Ram when he was shot in the head WSB-TV reported.

The suspect fled the scene, with responding police finding two dead men in the truck.

Gunman remains on the loose

‘Both males suffered apparent gunshot wounds,’ Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told the media outlet. ‘One of the males was identified as Paul Pierson, the registered owner of the Ram 3500. The other male has not yet been identified but is believed to be of a Hispanic race.’

One witness told WGCL, ‘It was just kind of a frenzy and everybody was trying to figure out what was going on.’

The Georgia State Golf Association tweeted its condolences to Siller’s family, as did the Professional Golf Association (PGA).

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting as the gunman remained on the loose.