David Xavier Castro Houston, Texas teen on life support after road rage shooting while returning home from Houston Astros game. Gunman driver remains at large.

A Texas teenager shot in the head in an apparent road rage shooting while returning home from a Houston Astros game is on life support according to police.

On Wednesday morning, Houston police said the victim, who his family identified as David Xavier Castro, 17, died from his injury, but later corrected their initial statement saying he was still alive and on life support.

‘We have learned the victim is not deceased & sincerely apologize to his family. The teen is currently on life-support. Please join us in praying for this young man and his family,’ the Houston Police Department tweeted.

The incident follows Paul Castro and his two sons leaving an Astros game about 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the father’s pick up truck, when the trio encountered a suspect in a white sedan, KHOU 11 reported. The white sedan followed the group after the father said he and the other driver ‘exchanged hand gestures.’

After following the group, police said the suspect fired ‘several shots at the father’s truck, striking one of the male passengers at least one time.’ The father told police he drove to an area at the intersection of Highway 59 and McGowen Street before calling 911.

Appeal to find un-identified road rage gunman

The 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, NBCNews reported, citing police.

Investigators have not yet identified the suspect, but they released photos of the shooter’s vehicle on Wednesday, describing it as a white, four-door Buick sedan with a sunroof.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking the public’s help in finding the shooter. A reward of $10,000 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the wanted road rage shooting suspect.

The road rage shooting is the latest in a string of gun violence episodes pervading the United States in recent months.