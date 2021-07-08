Colin Cole Marysville, Ohio man found dead inside United Dairy Farmers walk in freezer. Employee had left work just on 1.am only to return to the convenience store where he was found dead by a worker next morning.

A worker at an Ohio convenience store was found dead inside a walk-in freezer at the shop early Wednesday morning, police said.

Marysville police were called to the United Dairy Farmers shop shortly after 4 a.m. when 50-year-old Colin Cole, who had worked the overnight shift at the store, WBNS-TV reported.

Police said another employee at the convenience store, which is about 25 miles northwest of Columbus, arrived for work at the shop early in the morning and could not locate Cole — until she made the macabre discovery.

Marysville police said store employees left at closing time, around 1 a.m., but the victim returned sometime later. A manager reported finding the body according to news10.

According to the store’s Facebook page, the convenience outlet closes at 1 a.m. and reopens at 5 a.m. It remained unclear why the employee had returned to the store following the store’s closure.

No visible injuries or signs of foul play

Responding emergency personnel tried to perform CPR on Cole but he was pronounced dead at the scene, WBNS reported.

According to police, there were no visible injuries on the body, and they were reviewing surveillance video from the store, WCMH reported.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said there were no signs of foul play.

Authorities are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death as police continue to investigate the incident.