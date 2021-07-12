Allison Chapman Kempe missing Richmond, Texas woman body found in Jones Creek. No foul play suspected after woman texted she was taking in water.

The remains of a body pulled from a creek in Texas are believed to be that of a 41 year old mother of two young boys who reportedly went missing last week.

The vehicle recovered at Jones Creek, matched that of the car’s description ascribed to missing woman, Allison Chapman Kempe.

ABC13 cited authorities saying a white 2020 Acura MDX recovered on Monday with the license plate NPM-2597 was the vehicle registered to Kempe.

Absolute identification of the recovered body and a cause of death are pending autopsy, Fort Bend County deputies said.

Kempe of Richmond had been missing since last Friday.

No foul play

Deputies said the car became visible as water levels in Jones Creek receded following heavy rains last week. Her car was found submerged in the creek about 1,000 feet north of FM 359.

During a Monday press conference, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dalia Simons said that there was ‘no indication of foul play.’

‘The investigation of this tragic incident is ongoing by our team,’ Sheriff Eric Fagan told ABC13. ‘I request that your thoughts, prayers and respect for privacy be extended to Allison’s family during this difficult time.’

Kempe left a restaurant in the 6300 block of FM 1463 around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators said she was believed to be headed home in the Richmond area of FM 359 and FM 723, only to never arrive.

Family and close friends gathered along FM 359 near the Jones Creek on Saturday as Texas EquuSearch searched for the missing mother of two and her missing vehicle in the water.

‘We got one fact. She’s missing and been missing too long,’ Miller said Sunday. ‘Part of the investigation is that her phone last pinged pretty close to this area, and she actually said she was in some water, and her car was taking on water.’

Kempe is the mother of two young boys, ages 5 and 7.