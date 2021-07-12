Adelaide Schrowang Saratosa, Florida woman arrested refusing to wear face mask on Delta Airlines plane, spitting at passengers. Incident caught on video.

Here we go again. A Florida woman was captured on video being arrested and forced off a Delta Airlines flight after allegedly refusing to wear a face mask and spitting at other passengers.

Cellphone footage shows the moment Adelaide Schrowang, 23, of Sarasota was escorted off the plane at Southwest Florida International Airport on July 7 when a captain ordered she be removed from the flight.

Airline crew said Schrowang was disruptive as the plane sat at the gate, refusing to wear a mask, arguing with flight attendants and spitting at other passengers, KKTV.com reported.

A passenger recorded Schrowag’s interaction with two uniformed officers who warned the recalcitrant woman they would ask her just one more time to put her mask on before they being forced to restrain her.

Schrowang can then be heard complaining that officers are ‘not respecting my human rights’ as she is removed from the plane.

A Florida woman was kicked off a Delta flight for allegedly refusing to wear a mask and spitting on other passengers. She told police they weren’t respecting her human rights. pic.twitter.com/9DDZoBa7up — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) July 10, 2021

Cognitive dissonance

The passenger is recorded going back and forth with officers who tell her she is not complying as she asks, ‘Why do you have the right to put your hands on me? What am I doing that makes you feel you have the right to put your hands on me?’

‘Can you help me to understand as a human that is alive why?’ she asks the officers. ‘Seriously I’m asking as a person?’

One of the officers, seemingly running out of patience give the 23-year-old her last warning.

‘Here’s what’s happening, were going to deplane the aircraft, I’m going to take you off the plane,’ he says.

She argues that was already going to happen and another officer tells her it wont happen if she willingly gets off the plane.

Schrowang does not budge and the other officer tells her ‘as soon as they deplane, you’re going to jail, it’s as simple as that’

‘Do you see how that’s a threatening system?’ the passenger responds.

Flying etiquette

‘That’s the way it is,’ the officer replies.

‘That’s not cool, I want to trust you, you want to trust me? that’s not healing,’ she says.

Schrowang argues that the officer told her if she got off the plane she wouldn’t be arrested and that the cop should ‘honor that’

The officer tells her ‘We’re trying not to arrest you’ and she responds, ‘You’re not respecting my human rights’ and the officer proceeds to grab her arms and move her towards the exit.

The Transportation Security Administration requires all passengers to wear mask on plane until September 2021.

‘TSA is requiring that all airport operators, aircraft operators, foreign air carriers and surface transportation owners and operators ensure that all workers and passengers wear face masks indoors to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and facilitate healthy and secure travel.’

Passengers continuing to refuse to wear masks amid pandemic

Schrowang, who was charged with resisting an officer, trespassing and interference with aircraft operations, continued to be disruptive as she was transferred to jail and during the booking process, KKTV.com reported.

The 23 year old remained in custody Friday morning under a $65,000 bond.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

The weekend episode is the latest incident of passengers challenging public health mandates to wear face masks while traveling on a plane amid the ongoing pandemic.