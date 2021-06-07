Sheridan Ellis Texas woman finds tracking device in bag TikTok viral post. Social media user warns others after finding tracking device tile in her purse not belonging to her.

‘Ladies, check your purses…’ A Texas woman’s social media post has gone viral on TikTok after warning other women after having found a tracking device tile in her bag following an evening out.

‘This weekend on Saturday I went to dinner with a group of friends for this girl’s birthday,’ Sheridan Ellis posted in the viral clip, which has been viewed more than a million times and has received almost 190,000 likes.

‘If you know me I don’t normally carry a purse, but on Saturday I did because we had decorations and stuff for the table,’ Ellis who is an artist said.

‘At the end of the night, I’m cleaning my purse out and I find this. If you don’t know what this is, it’s a Tile. It’s basically a tracker, people put it on their keys and whatnot,’ she added.

‘It’s not mine, I don’t know how it got in my purse. I immediately took the battery out, don’t worry but yeah … Check your purses and stay safe out there,’ she adds in her public service announcement.

Warning to other women strikes a chord

In the comments, Ellis said she found the device — designed to help users locate their personal items like their keys and phone — before she got home and made sure it did not belong to anyone at the dinner, according to Newsweek.

She said she hasn’t reported the incident to police because she didn’t know when the Tile was slipped into her bag, adding that she didn’t want to reinstall the battery.

TikTok users were quick to offer the young woman advice.

Women band together

‘Set up a sting operation! Put the tile on one of your huge male friends’ doorstep and monitor it with their Ring doorbell! Free 24 hour surveillance!’ one wrote.

‘The police can definitely find out who purchased that and who downloaded the app registered to it. Go to the police. That is very scary,’ another viewer said.

Others commented saying that the tracker wouldn’t work as it requires a close-range Bluetooth connection, unlike a GPS.

‘Luckily after 200 feet that tile will become out of range,’ someone wrote. ‘So they can’t track you from far away. We have those exact ones.’

While another commentator wrote: ‘OMG! I have pre/teen girls. Thanks for putting this out there. But seriously, how many more things do we have to be aware of?!’