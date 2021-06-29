Sandy Pomeroy Weyer, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania woman who participated in Capitol riots arrested for taunting NYT photojournalist assaulted during siege.

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested after she allegedly filmed and encouraged an assault of a New York Times photo-journalist during January 6th’s siege of Capitol Hill. In filed documents the woman is accused of sharing recorded video on social media praising a mob beating her up.

According to charging documents unsealed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Sandy Pomeroy Weyer was one of the many supporters of Donald Trump who participated in the Jan. 6 breach based on the former president’s false claims about the 2020 election being ‘stolen’ by Democrats. Alleged photos from that day show Weyer wearing a red ‘Trump 2020’ sweatshirt during the siege.

Charging documents state Weyer of Mechanicsburg, Pa. posting a plethora of self-incriminating evidence of her conduct to her social media accounts.

For example, on the morning of Jan. 6, Weyer allegedly posted a photograph of herself and several other individuals inside of a vehicle saying they were, ‘Patriots on the way to Washington, D.C.’ The next day, she posted a photograph of herself and multiple individuals who she said were accompanying her to D.C. standing outside the U.S. Capitol after the mob had already broken into the building.

The FBI also said that Weyer engaged in multiple public conversations online claiming she broke into the Capitol and had no regrets about her actions.

@jonesforpa hey PA STATE REP, MIKE JONES. Did you see your buddy Sandy Pomeroy Weyer got arrested for her role on January 6? You seem to be great buddies with her. You tagged her from your personal profile. Anything to say?? pic.twitter.com/xLQ0hMJ4O4 — Slango Bango (@BangoSlango) June 28, 2021

‘GET HER OUT, MACE HER’.

‘Hope u guys had nothing to do with the breach they were all hoodlums And traitors,’ a Facebook user wrote under one of the photos Weyer allegedly uploaded from the Capitol.

‘I seen no riots. I saw Patriots sick of being lied to and the election being stolen from us! I saw no violence from the Patriots!’ Weyer responded.

‘We may have broken through the barricades and the doors to the Capitol . . . but I know that my group was not violent or rioting and I didn’t see any other Patriots rioting or being violent,’ Weyer said in another exchange.

The FBI further alleged that Weyer filmed and taunted, Erin Schaff, a photographer with the New York Times as the photographer’s camera was forcibly taken by four men on the stairs near the East Rotunda. The unfolding episode was later shared on Weyer’s Facebook page with the woman taunting and applauding the assault.

Read a posting on Facebook with video image of the un-identified photojournalist being assaulted: ‘GET HER OUT, MACE HER’.

At some point, Facebook took down Weyer’s videos for violating their terms of service, which in turn led to Weyer publicly inquired about how she could get them back, posting on the site that she was ‘right up front’ during the siege.

Weyer is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, disrupting the orderly conduct of government business, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and impeding Congress.