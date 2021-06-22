Sage Wright & Christian Bishop-Torrence Wichita Texas parents arrested after 1 year old malnourished baby covered in sores & blisters and gasping for air, dies weighing just 8 pounds.

The Texas parents to a one-year-old baby girl were arrested last week after their malnourished baby girl died gasping for air, covered in dirt, sores and blisters and weighing just eight pounds according to an arrest affidavit.

Sage Wright, 22, and Christian Bishop-Torrence, 24, were being held in the Wichita County jail on bonds of $500,000 following the serving of a warrants arrest on Friday, June 18th, charging the couple with intent of causing serious bodily injury or mental injury.

According to the arrest affidavit, Bishop-Torrence checked on his one-year-old daughter before leaving the house to get fast food on June 11, and discovered the infant was gasping for air . Following this, he rushed her to the hospital. However, the officials claimed that the ‘severely malnourished’ child seemed to be plastered in dirt with small, circular blisters on her lower back and buttocks upon observation.

The one-year-old weighed only eight pounds. According to the affidavit, her parents said they had observing the child losing weight since January while conceding they had failed to seek medical help.

Dr Suzanne Dakil, Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, who conducted a forensic exam wrote in her report, ‘Even though a small chance exists that a genetic or metabolic problem could cause weight loss, normal newborn screens and the lack of family history would make this highly unlikely.’

Mom admits not bonding with baby daughter

Wright then admitted that she had not bonded with the little girl in the way that she had with her two other children. The couple declared indigency and requested court-appointed attorneys on June 19 according to KXAN.

Of note, according to a family wellbeing report, the average weight of a one year old baby girl is approximately 19 pounds 10 ounces (8.9 kg).

Wright and Bishop-Torrence are being held in the Wichita County Jail on bonds of $500,000. Saturday, June 19, 2021, both declared indigency and requested court-appointed attorneys.