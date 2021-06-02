Marsing Idaho accident kills four in head on crash b/w two vehicles. All four were from one car, including a man and three young sisters from Bay Area, California.

A head-on car crash in Idaho killed four people from California on Saturday, including three young sisters. All four victims were from one vehicle while three occupants of the other vehicle survived according to Idaho State Police.

A release stated that a 22-year-old man and three sisters — aged 16 to 26 — as being the occupants in a Honda Civic that plowed into a GMC Sierra on Highway 95 near Marsing, where the speed limit is 65 mph.

All three people in the GMC survived despite the pickup catching fire after the collision, the release said. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police identified three of the deceased on Tuesday as: Melissa Rojas-Carrasco, 26, Jasmin Rojas-Carrasco, 22, and Juan Pablo Farias, 22.

Priscilla Rojas-Carrasco, 16, wasn’t identified because she was not an adult, police said, but a Gofundme account identified her and listed her as a sister of the two women in the car. All four victims hailed from Bay Area, California, Mercury News reported.

Police said it wasn’t clear who was driving the Honda Civic that plowed into the GMC.

Separate fundraisers described the sisters the youngest of the family, while not stating how many other siblings the family may have had. Online fundraisers asked for donations to help cover the cost of bringing the dead home and paying funeral costs.

Farias’ relationship to the sisters wasn’t immediately clear. Also not clear is where the four occupants were en route to at the time of road accident.

The three people in the GMC haven’t been named but they were said to be two men and a woman ranging in age from 16 to 21.

Tanya Hoebel, a witness to the scene on Saturday afternoon, helped saved the three as their vehicle went up in flames, KTVB 7 reported.

‘A gentleman came walking towards me from the accident and told me not to proceed towards the accident,’ Hoebel told the media outlet.

‘And I said, ‘Well, I can see flames from the vehicle, I can see smoke from the vehicle,’ and he informed me that there was nothing we could do.’

Cause of crash unknown

Hoebel and others went to help anyway and pulled them from the wreck just as the pickup was fully engulfed, she said.

One person was covered in debris and shattered glass, Hoebel said.

‘I told him, ‘Okay, I just really need you to listen to my voice,” Hoebel recalled. ”I need you to just listen to my voice. I need you to breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth.”

Two of the GMC occupants were airlifted to a local hospital and a third was taken by ambulance, police said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. Police continue to investigate and interview witnesses. It remained unclear if speed or drink driving were culpable factors.