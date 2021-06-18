Louisville Kentucky McDonalds worker quits mid shift causing store to close cause I hate this job according to GreatApeDad tweet that goes viral. Fast food worker woes.

‘Take this McJob and McShove it!’ A Louisville, Kentucky McDonald’s franchise outlet was forced to close its doors this past weekend after a manager at the fast food outlet decided to impromptuly walk off the job, leaving just a sign posted at the drive thru, explaining the store’s sudden closure.

‘We are closed because I am quitting and I hate this job,’ the sign explained affixed to the store’s speaker, according to a photo shared to social media.

Twitter user GreatApeDad (@GreatApeDad) first took note of the sign on Monday, and within days the post had earned more than 200,000 likes and thousands of retweets.

In a follow-up tweet, the social media user who once also worked as a fast food worker told Today he felt compelled to learn the backstory, and even went to speak with an employee who confirmed the manager’s abrupt departure.

‘I spoke with the staff at this McDonald’s today. It turns out the sign was put there by a night shift manager who suddenly quit, and it was left up overnight,’ the social media user posted.

Seen at our local McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/InhWzowlVm — Great Ape Dad 💪🏿🦍 💪🏾🐵 (@GreatApeDad) June 14, 2021

McDonalds: ‘I’m not McLoving it…’

While McDonald’s has declined to officially respond to the abrupt closure of the outlet, comments in GreatApeDad’s thread intimated at issues that had left workers at the Louisville outlet frustrated and work morale at an all time low in recent weeks.

According to a previous worker, the monitor at this restaurant’s drive-thru had recently stopped working.

Posted one commentator, ‘Ice cream, shakes, frappes, smoothies, and slushy are all out of order.’ The comment included a picture of the sign written by hand on account of the store monitor no longer working.

Wrote another, ‘I worked at McDonald’s when I was 16, 20 years ago, and it was not unusual for there to be a manager and like, me. At 16.’

While another user referencing workers leaving the fast food outlet, also noted, ‘Can’t blame them, working in fast food really does suck. For all the crap we have to put up with isn’t worth the money we are paid.’

Explained GreatApeDad via Today, ‘I think that people are just frustrated, especially the working class people who are there in the front line … things that are in a boiling point where I can definitely see where someone on a Saturday night that doesn’t want to be working the drive-thru — wants to just call it quits.’

Added GreatApeDad in his since viral thread, ‘Workers were already stretched to their limits before the pandemic. Of course people are going to break down under these conditions.’

Welcome to a brave new McAmerica …