Joana Vara Texas woman shoots Katy nail salon owner over price dispute. The woman’s sister Quetzali Vara is also charged but on un-related charges.

A Texas woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a nail salon owner during an argument over prices last month according to reports.

Joana Vara, 21, and her 20-year-old sister Quetzali Vara became embroiled in a dispute with the male owner of the Harris County business on May 29 after they got manicures and pedicures, KHOU 11 reported, citing authorities.

Joana paid for the services, left the store, only to return moments later and shoot the un-named 42 year old man as he tried to force her back outside.

The siblings fled the scene in a Ford Fusion vehicle.

The victim who was shot in the chest was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Last Thursday, Joana was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, authorities said.

Quetzali was also arrested the same day, though not in connection to the nail salon assault, Click2Houston reported.

She was charged with evading arrest during a traffic stop, with the woman being released after making bond of $2,500. Vara remains behind bars on a $60,000 bond.