A Donald Trump fan has admitted to ‘serially’ urinating and defecating in the yard of his Democratic neighbor. Yes kids, pack a toilet roll and follow this way…

Jerry Detrick, 70, a former high school teacher was issued a misdemeanor citation for littering on Sunday after he was spotted ‘pooping’ outside a home in Greenville, Ohio.

Matthew Guyette, 59, a neighbor, called 911 after ‘observing’ a man squatting and relieving himself near a hedge at Guyette’s home around 3:15am.

Investigators say Guyette confronted the man, later identified as Detrick, a former high school teacher, who got up and walked away.

Neighbor confesses to cops

According to a police report, Guyette notified a responding officer about the clothes the perpetrator was wearing, as well as what direction he was headed in.

Once the officer caught up with the man, he identified himself as Detrick. The officer then put the man in a police cruiser to discuss the alleged incident according to The Smoking Gun,

Detrick initially claimed that he had simply walked past Guyette’s home, while claiming he did not defecate on the property.

After further conversation, however, Detrick conceded to ‘peeing’ in the yard of his neighbor, according to the police report.

Greenville PD Sergeant Jason Marion also arrived on the scene to talk to Detrick whereupon he witnessed a wet spot where Detrick was previously squatting.

But there’s more.

After Detrick was released, he told officers that he actually defecated in the same yard ‘multiple times’ in the past, according to the police report.

Serial pooper for at least ten years

He claimed that he did so because he was a ‘Trump man’ and the neighbors are Democrats who support Joe Biden.

‘This leads me to believe this incident is politically motivated,’ the officer wrote in the police report.

Detrick was warned not to trespass on Guyette’s property again. He is set to be arraigned on June 8.

Guyette celebrated the morning Detrick was cited while alleging that Detrick’s actions predated the Trump years and had been soiling the yard since the Obama years.

‘An eventful early morning. Finally caught the man who’s been s******g in our front yard for the past ten years,’ Guyette wrote on Facebook.

Guyette went on to say on Facebook that he was concerned Detrick may ‘have a drinking problem as well as possible mental problems.’

He also alleged Detrick ‘would leave 3 or 4 crumpled up restaurant napkins he used to clean himself. That was my clue that I had had a ‘visitor.”