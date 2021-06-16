Fred Valdamar Ortiz Magna Utah man beaten to death by angry mob after hearing that he had given his pregnant girlfriend a black eye.

An angry mob is reported to have run down a Utah man with a car and beat him to death after they found out he gave his pregnant girlfriend a black eye.

At least six people swarmed 41-year-old Fred Valdamar Ortiz behind Smith’s grocery store in Magna on Monday afternoon, Fox 13 reported.

Ortiz’s girlfriend is a dog breeder and the group was at her home looking for a puppy when she told them he hit her and gave her a black eye a few days earlier, Fox13 reported citing arrest records.

Ortiz drove by on a scooter and the furious group — which included a 13-year old — ran out of the house after the man.

One suspect, 19-year-old Osyeanna Martinez, hit Ortiz with a Volkswagen Beetle, KUTV reported. Ortiz kept running, but his attackers were soon upon him, using a pole while he was on the ground.

Scared to report domestic violence incident

Surveillance footage showed Martinez throwing two boards at Ortiz’s back and head, KUTV said. Police only identified one of the other suspects using a full name, 18-year-old Xandre Sky Hill.

A member of the group told police that they asked one of the others, a woman, to stop the beating, but she refused.

Other accused suspects were identified in a police report using only their initials, according to KUTV. All of the suspects were in their teens and early 20s.

A suspect, who is related to Ortiz, told police that he beat his girlfriend and that the family was scared to report the incident because he is on parole and ‘his probation officer will not do anything to lock him up.’

Martinez and Hill remained held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.

It remained unclear what charges would follow.