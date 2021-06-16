Cherysse Cleveland Ohio McDonald’s customer at Ravenna outlet attacks employee for refusing to mix woman’s slushie with 3 flavors.

McIdiot. Video has revealed the moment a customer at an Ohio McDonald’s franchise going ballistic and attacking a worker after they refused a ‘patron’s’ demand to have their slushie (very delicious…) refilled ….

A 3-minute clip posted on Facebook Monday shows Cherysse Helena Cleveland charging behind a counter at the Ravenna, Ohio, fast food eatery and getting physical after demanding that they make her one of the beverages with ‘all three flavors’ mixed together.

‘Are you f–king crazy?’ an employee asks Cleveland. ‘Don’t touch me! Do not touch me, I’ll destroy you!’

An undeterred Cleveland then dared the two female employees to call police before whacking the manager’s head, footage shows.

The manager demands Cleveland leave, only for the ‘irate customer’ (cause customers are always right…. or are they…?) refusing and walking back behind the counter.

Trying to get by in America

‘Sorry, I have been up all day,’ Cleveland tells the employees in a moment that seemed to defuse to tensions. ‘I’m sorry.’

But there was more to come.

Our collective hero is seen ripping off the mask of an employee and tossing items off a counter.

‘She can put you in jail,’ the worker tells Cleveland. ‘She’s got you on video, you assaulted her and me. You hit me and her — you could go to prison.’

Cause the customer is always right.

With a cup in hand, Cleveland then walks over to the soft drink machine, where she refills her cup with ice (’cause I want my damn slushie!!’) and heads back behind the counter in a bid to get to the slushie machine.

Perhaps the customer is not always right?

Fast food America

But the employee wasn’t having it, cutting off Cleveland and bringing her to the floor, pummeling the recalcitrant patron while saying, ‘Don’t f–king hit me, bitch!’

‘Would you like some fries with that? Extra ketch-up…?’

Cleveland proceeds to urge someone call cops before making another run at the employees, only for the unhinged woman being placed in handcuffs as police respond.

‘But I want my slushie!!’

Come Tuesday, a remorseful Cleveland, 44, appeared at a Portage County court where she was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault, with bond set at $1,000, WOIO reported.

The sobbing patron was ordered not to go back to the McDonald’s or to have contact with the employees at the store.