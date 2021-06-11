: About author bio at bottom of article.

Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth video: Teen couple charged with killing girlfriend’s dad posted video celebrating murder while on the run.

A teenage girl and her boyfriend forbidden by their parents to date and who went on to murder her Las Vegas father posted video of themselves in which they laughed about ‘murdering somebody’ while on the run.

The cellphone footage, obtained by KLAS, is being used by prosecutors as evidence against Aaron Guerrero, 18, and his 16-year-old girlfriend Sierra Halseth.

‘Welcome back to our YouTube channel … Day 3 after murdering somebody …,’ Guerrero says into the camera without a care in the world.

‘Whoa! Don’t put that on camera,’ Halseth replies while giggling.

‘It was worth it,’ Guerrero adds before kissing his girlfriend on the forehead.

Couple were forbidden to date

The apparent admission was filmed in April, days after the pair allegedly killed Halseth’s father, Daniel Halseth, 45, and set fire to his house.

Along with the confession, 8newsnow citing investigators, reported the couple in the video also speaking about sex with graphic detail.

The duo then fled in the father’s blue Nissan Altima, only to be caught less than a week later in Salt Lake City.

The father was murdered after the teens — who had dated up to seven months — were told by their parents they could no longer be together, police said.

‘Mr. Halseth was completely burned from head to toe,’ Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detective Matthew Hocking in describing the extent of ‘horror’ he witnessed upon arriving at the father’s home, in grand jury transcripts said, ‘There was a very strong odor of lighter fluid.’

Once inside, the detective told of police finding a chainsaw, circular saw, numerous gallon-size bottles of lighter fluid and a handsaw- which the couple had bought with the father’s stolen credit card.

Daniel Halseth, a computer technician, had been stabbed multiple times and stuffed inside a sleeping bag before he was set on fire.

‘Mr. Halseth was completely burned from head to toe,’ Hocking said according to transcripts.

Sierra’s mother, Elizabeth Halseth, who was previously married to the victim, was once a GOP state senator who was elected at 27 as the youngest person to the Nevada Senate in 2010, the Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported.

Halseth and Guerrero who were extradited back to Las Vegas are set to be formally arraigned June 25.

In addition to murder, the teen couple was charged last month with conspiracy, arson, robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Though Halseth’s age exempts her from the death penalty, prosecutors are said to be weighing whether to seek it for Guerrero Insider reports.