18 year old Brighton Michigan man shoots father dead at residence. Surrenders to police as neighbors are left shocked by the ‘very nice kid’ in the normally peaceful neighborhood.

An 18 year old Brighton, Michigan man has turned himself into authorities after shooting dead his father over the weekend.

On just 10.30 am, Monday morning, police were called out to the home on Woodlake Drive to find a middle aged man dead from a gunshot wound according to Local 4 News.

Authorities declined to reveal the identities of the victim and or suspect pending charges.

The shooting left residents in the normally ‘peaceful neighbourhood,’ shocked.

‘They were great people. I know he was a dedicated cop that worked in the schools in Plymouth. He loved doing that and had some eye surgeries recently that kept him off the force,’ neighbors told Local 4 News.

Recently high school graduated son turned self in

Soon after police becoming aware of the ‘situation’, the victim’s 18-year-old son turned himself in to authorities.

According to WXYZ, the son had already left the scene in his car, and police called him on the phone. They were able to convince him to pull over roughly 3 miles away from the house.

‘We were able to after a long phone conversation with the suspect, we were able to get him to come back and we were able to take him into custody,’ said Brighton Police Chief, Rob Bradford.

The shooting is believed to have happened one day after Father’s Day on Sunday.

According to neighbors, the teen, whose graduation photo was still on the front lawn, had recently finished high school.

‘I got four kids myself and I can’t imagine what’s going on with the family right now,’ neighbor, Gerard Page told Local 4 News.

“Everyone still can’t believe it happened,” said neighbor Seve Ramos.

Adding, ‘Nice kid, very nice kid.’

The shooting was the first reported homicide in Livingston County in more than a year.

‘It’s a quiet neighborhood. Everybody knows everybody here. It’s unfortunate,’ said Chief Bradford.

‘You always hate to see it so close to home. You know, it happens and it hurts everyone. But today, it hurts us,’ anonymous neighbors reiterated.

No known motive for the fatal shooting was publicly stated.