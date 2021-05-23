Woman, 24, falls to her death attending East Village rooftop party. Un-named female victim was trying to climb from one rooftop to another between 200 and 202 Ave. A.

A 24-year-old woman fell to her death Saturday while trying to climb from one rooftop to another at NYC‘s East Village, while attending a ‘packed’ rooftop party according to reports.

The accident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. between 200 and 202 Ave. A, between 12th and 13th Sts, the sources said according to the nypost. The woman was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital just after 4 a.m., authorities said.

The victim’s identity had yet to be publicly divulged. It was reported the woman lived on nearby Delancey st.

The spokesperson first said, ‘She was near the edge of the roof and lost her footing,’ then added, ‘They believe she was trying to climb from one rooftop to another rooftop and then she fell,’ according to the Village Sun.

Police had to break into one of the buildings to get access to the airshaft where the victim fell according to residents. No criminality is suspected.

Calls made to ramp up safety enforcements

The victim, who did not live in either building, was attending a party of about 20 people when she fell into a gap between the structures, a witness told The Post.

She was climbing from 202 to 200, which has six floors, when she lost her balance, the witness said.

‘She was not being egged on,’ the witness said.

The woman ‘kind of went off on her own,’ confirmed a resident of 202.

It remained unclear if the woman was drinking or under the influence.

Not immediately understood is what compelled the 24 year female to scale the building’s surface.

The location has been used for parties, and has a barbecue grill and guard railings, said a friend of one of the residents.

A per evgrie: ‘As previously reported, workers added a horizontal and vertical enlargement of the existing 4-floor structure at 202 Avenue A, doubling the total square footage from 5,334 to 10,920. There are eight residences here. The penthouse units, featuring rooftop access, are renting for $12,000 monthly, per Streeteasy.‘

The incident has ignited calls from local politicians and neighbors for ramped-up safety enforcement on rooftop events as the frequency of parties post covid pandemic re-ignites.