Terrell Rhodes Las Vegas man charged with the murder of girlfriend’s missing two year old son, Amari Nicholson.

The boyfriend of a Las Vegas woman whose 2 year old son went missing, on Tuesday confessed to murdering the boy, Amari Nicholson.

Terrell Rhodes, the boyfriend of Amari’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, is currently being booked into jail on suspicion of murder. The little boy has still not been found but police are reportedly searching for his body CBS 8 reports.

In a statement issued to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Las Vegas police said they were alerted to a child who vanished from the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue on May 5.

The missing child was reportedly last seen at 6 a.m., although according to Metro dispatch logs, he was reported kidnapped at 3 p.m.

Amari’s mother told Fox 5 that the boy was taken from the Emerald Suites, where her boyfriend, Rhodes, was staying with the child. Rhodes initially said someone knocked on their room door and said she was the sister of Amari’s father and was there to take the boy with her.

Boy went missing after boy’s mother and her boyfriend got into argument

Nicholson said she was in Colorado at the time with her mother, but she admitted she told Rhodes that ‘someone would be stopping by’ after the couple got into an argument. Nicholson never said who would be stopping by or why, but Rhodes said he still had the message ‘in his head’ when the woman picked up Amari.

Rhodes said he tried to call Nicholson to confirm, but she was still sleeping and didn’t answer the call. Investigators soon became suspicious of the boyfriend’s story.

Offered Lt. Richard Meyers during a Tuesday press conference, ‘As the investigation progressed, it became very clear to us that Terrell Rhodes was our primary suspect.’

Not immediately clear is how the missing child was killed and what ultimately led the boyfriend taking the boy’s life.

Along with open first degree murder of the missing boy, additional charges are forthcoming.

According to official documents, Rhodes is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Meyers says the investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.