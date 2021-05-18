Shane Michael Finnell North Portland Oregon man fatally shoots Alexandra Arb-Bloodgood execution style following argument about laundry with brother.

‘I did a horrible thing’. Those are the words an Oregon man uttered upon his arrest upon fatally shooting his sister-in-law execution-style earlier in the day — following an argument with his brother about laundry, court documents show.

Shane Michael Finnell, 25, is alleged to have taken out a revolver and blasted Alexandra Arb-Bloodgood, 29, ‘in the back of the head at close range’ just on 8.30am, Sunday morning at a North Portland home, according to court documents cited by The Oregonian.

Finnell’s brother, Jordan Arb said he and his brother had been fighting over laundry before the slaying, and Finnell had tossed a potted plant at him, a probable cause affidavit stated.

Finnell then walked over to Arb-Bloodgood, who was sitting on a chair on the patio facing away from him, and ‘shot her in the back of the head at close range with a revolver,’ the affidavit alleged, according to People.

Finnell was arrested at the home, Sunday night, police said.

‘I did a horrible thing’.

Shane Finnell remained held without bond Tuesday at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Cops did not specify who lived at the home, but a dismissed speeding ticket indicated that Finnell listed a home address in the block a month ago, The Oregonian reported.

Finnell was in the front yard of a nearby home when cops responded to the shooting call.

A neighbor told police the man asked him to call 911 before allegedly confessing that he shot his brother’s wife, ‘Alex,’ KPTV reported.

It remained unclear how or why the suspect targeted his brother’s wife.

The woman’s brother, meanwhile, said the family is struggling to comprehend the slaying.

‘It’s the shock of something that should never happen to anyone, and you just never expect something like this to happen,’ Matthew Bloodgood told KPTV.

Bloodgood said words couldn’t describe his ‘very feisty’ sister and had a message for others in the wake of her tragic death.

‘If you ever have anyone that expresses any desire to hurt themselves or others, don’t hesitate to try to do something about it,’ Bloodgood said.

‘I mean that’s the biggest thing we can pull out of it as far as a lesson.’

Sunday’s shooting marks the 32nd homicide in Portland this year.