: About author bio at bottom of article.

Jilted German woman fakes own wedding night to get revenge on boyfriend

Sarah Vilard Frankfurt Germany woman stages elaborate fake wedding reception to get revenge on boyfriend after bad break up.

Lessons on how to get over a broken heart …

A German woman has told of an attempt to make her ex boyfriend jealous after staging an elaborate ‘fake wedding.’

Video of the ‘episode’ went viral on TikTok (1.8m views and counting thanks very much…) of Sarah Vilard, 24, holding hands with a ‘groom for hire’ while donning a white wedding dress while Gnarls Barkley’s 2006 hit, ‘Crazy,’ played in the background.

‘Yup, I’m crazy,’ our collective hero captioned the video.

Vilard, who lives in Frankfurt, Germany, split from her former beau in 2019 and hatched her envy-inducing plan some three months after.

‘How I got revenge’

She rented out Frankfurt’s Villa Kennedy and rounded up her friends to play the roles of bridesmaids. She posted the pictures to her Instagram account, where she was certain her ex would see.

Of note, a regard of the five star venue’s website shows the villa charging upwards of $200 per guest for receptions.

Money aside, Vilard told Jam Press she was ‘satisfied’ with the results.

‘He found out through Instagram and texted me the next day and freaked out because he thought I was cheating on him while we were together,’ Vilard said.

‘That, of course, wasn’t the case. But he came to my house and wanted to talk to me afterward. I wasn’t interested.’

The ex girlfriend then blocked and deleted the un-named former boyfriend from her social media and her life according to the dailymail.

Healing a broken heart at any cost

Vilard’s rouse elicited a variety of responses on social media.

‘This level of dedication is either completely psychotic or absolutely genius,’ one TikTok commenter wrote.

‘I personally see nothing wrong with this,’ another posted.

‘LOL, you’ve unlocked a new level of petty, congrats,’ added another.

Vilard maintains the gambit was ultimately worth it.

‘Yes, I am single now and super happy about it,’ she said. ‘I’m happy to be able to focus on myself.’

No word on whether Vilard is looking for a new boyfriend.