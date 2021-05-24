: About author bio at bottom of article.

Gregory Williams Queens man stabbed seven times in parking space dispute with another man. Remains in critical condition as arrest is made. Charges pending.

A man was stabbed seven times during an altercation over a parking space in Queens on Sunday according to a report.

Gregory Williams, 48, was stabbed in the chest and stomach in front of 225-26 Mentone Ave. a little after 5 p.m., according to NYC authorities.

The confrontation came as a result of a dispute over a parking space, sources said. Cones were blocking a spot and the victim moved the cones, sparking the argument, source told the nypost.

A 58-year-old man was in custody Sunday night. There was no information on charges yet, police said.

Williams was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The identities of both men have to date yet not been publicly released.