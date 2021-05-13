Mayra Alonzo Dominic Republic woman rehearses own fake funeral, rents casket for $1,000 as attendees fake cry and take photos.

She was deathly serious. A woman in the Dominican Republic held her own simulated funeral, complete with rented coffin, hearse, along with fake crying from invited guests.

Mayra Alonzo, 59, reportedly paid the equivalent of about $1,000 to stage her own funeral while she was still alive enough to keep tabs on who showed up at the end of last month.

Faux-mourners sang songs and came up to the coffin to pay their respects to Alonzo, who for hours lied in ‘repose.’ Attendees shot pictures with their cellphones, according to images which have since emerged on social media from the ‘event’.

Alonzo dressed head to toe in white and wore a flower crown and had cotton in her nostrils at times, replicating the treatment of a corpse in a mortuary.

According to Dominican news site, Listin Diario, the party cost $1,000 with the money going to pay for the coffin, as well as refreshments, including coffee and tea for the dozens of guests.

‘Dream come true’

The bereaved’s friends, family and neighbours turned up to pretend to cry or to take pictures of the event, but all were thanked for helping organise it.

Alonzo, dressed in a white robe and crown described the event held at her home in Santiago as a ‘dream come true,’ according to The Daily Mail. The woman told local media she doesn’t want a funeral when she dies for real because she has ‘done it all in life.’

