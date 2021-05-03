Lendon Byram and Kalen Hart Indiana teen couple en route to Hamilton Heights HS prom killed in two car crash. Accident remains under investigation.

What should have been one of the most memorable evenings in their lives and a rite of passage turned out to tragedy for family, friends and fellow classmates…

Two Indiana high school students were killed in a car crash along with two others injured as the teens made their way to prom Saturday night.

Lendon Byram and his girlfriend, Kalen Hart died in the two-car wreck near 281st Street and Lacy Road in Hamilton County, Arcadia, about 40 miles north of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Star reported, citing police.

The other students were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. They were on their way to the Hamilton Heights High School senior prom at the time of the crash, the report said.

The driver of the other car refused medical attention at the scene.

Couple took photos in prom dress minutes before fatal car crash

Hart was a senior at Hamilton Heights, while Byram was a junior at Cathedral High School.

Lendon’s aunt said he was so happy on Saturday and was looking forward to taking his girlfriend Kalen Hart to prom.

The couple had been dating since the beginning of the year according to WTHR.

After having taken photos in their prom outfits, the couple along with two other students, headed out to Kalen’s moms house. Byran drove while Hart sat in the front seat. That’s when tragedy struck and the sweetheart teens were killed in a two car crash just on 5:15 p.m.

Kalen was 18-years-old. She would have turned 19 in August.

Come Sunday, both of the high schools made counselors available so friends and family could gather to pray, share memories and mourn.

Byram had recently been inducted into the National Honor Society.

‘No parent should ever have to bury their child,’

Byram had a ‘brilliant, quick mind,’ and was a ‘natural storyteller’, Jeanne Malone, Cathedral’s speech and debate coach, told IndyStar.

Hart worked at Pizza House in Cicero and her co-workers said she was ‘the best at what she did.’

They said she was a hard worker and was very smart, loved to play Animal Crossing, was always laughing and always wanted a hug.

‘You couldn’t leave without hugging Kalen,’ said Kylie Apple, her co-worker and classmate according to Indy Star.

‘My 18 year old daughter, along with her boyfriend, were killed in an automobile accident on her way to prom,’ Hart’s mother, Jody Bartrom Conaway, wrote on Facebook.

‘No parent should ever have to bury their child,’ the distraught mother added.

HAPPENING NOW: A prayer vigil is about to begin to honor the lives of Kalen Hart and Lendon Byram. Both were killed in a crash near Arcadia Saturday evening while headed to Prom. pic.twitter.com/cGJHzcbPFl — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) May 2, 2021

‘I didn’t even get to see my baby girl in her prom dress’

In another post, with a photo of Byram and her daughter, Conaway added: ‘This was taken at my moms retirement party a few weeks ago. I didn’t even get to see my baby girl in her prom dress. I love you so much, Kalen Rae! I am so proud of the young woman you were becoming. Rest easy my baby girl.’

Conway shared a fundraiser on Facebook to cover her daughter’s funeral and burial expenses. As of late Sunday night the drive had raised $24, 678.

All prom-related activities were cancelled following the crash.

Police are investigating the crash and do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.