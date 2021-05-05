Julie Warland aka Berkely Karen faces hate crime charge for calling 911 on Kendall McIntosh black Amazon driver. Video captured racial harassment.

A California woman is facing hate crime charges after cellphone video seemingly showed her racially profiling and harassing a black delivery driver last month.

Julie Warland, 35, is accused of targeting Amazon driver Kendall McIntosh on April 18 as he was finishing up his deliveries in North Berkeley, KRON reported.

Warland, along with her boyfriend, are captured confronting McIntosh along a Berkely street and accusing him of speeding.

McIntosh said the couple followed him to his next stop, where Warland allegedly started screaming at him and calling him names, including the n-word.

‘Instantly just started cursing me out like, first sentence I’m getting cursed at,’ McIntosh said. ‘I was getting just racially profiled from the jump,’ he added.

‘I was just trying to do my job and she wouldn’t allow me to’

During the confrontation, Warland jumped into the delivery van, grabbing a hold of the steering wheel, preventing McIntosh from leaving.

‘I was just trying to do my job and she wouldn’t allow me to,’ McIntosh told KRON.

Neighbors recorded part of the confrontation.

In the clip, Warland and her boyfriend can be seen approaching McIntosh in front of a truck. Screaming can also be heard in the footage.

The victim told KRON he’s thankful neighbors got involved and recorded the incident because this isn’t the first time he’s been in a situation like this before.

‘She closed both double doors in the van I was trying to leave out of,’ McIntosh told the outlet.

‘Very derogatory language, you know I was getting constant F bombs thrown at me. I was getting just racially profiled from the jump,’ McIntosh added.

‘If there wasn’t video she probably would’ve gotten away with it’

‘What constantly was running through my mind was you know it could be me in handcuffs instead of her so no matter what the situation is, just protect yourself. If you feel like you have to videotape it or anything, definitely do that because I felt like if there wasn’t a video. It wasn’t being recorded, she probably could’ve gotten away with saying this,’ McIntosh said.

Berkeley police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Warland is charged with suspicion of false imprisonment, battery, using offensive words and willfully threatening a person based on their appearance, the report said.

The incident marks the second hate crime arrest in Berkeley this month.