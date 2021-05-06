Judith Ann Black the villages Florida Burger King racist tirade: Retiree woman served ‘incorrect’ Whopper sandwich hurls sandwich at black worker and goes on racist tirade.

A Florida woman is alleged to have gone into meltdown mode, having become infuriated that the tomato in her Whopper was sliced too thick, leading to the Burger King customer hurling her sandwich — and a litany of racial slurs — at a ‘black worker’, according to cops.

Judith Ann Black, 77, (yes the irony is too palpable) was arrested April 30 after admitting to Wildwood cops that she threw the sandwich at the worker’s back, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

‘She stated that she was angry that the victim was not fixing the issue and ‘had the burger in my hand and tossed it at her,’’ the report reads. ‘When asked, Mrs. Black stated that she did hit the victim with the burger.’

Black also admitted calling the employee a ‘stupid black b—’ and using another racial slur during her tirade, cops said.

Battery 3rd degree felony

The worker told responding cops Black started yelling at her while at the counter, according to the police report.

‘As the victim turned around, Mrs. Black proceeded to throw the Whopper at her, striking her in the back, just below the neck against her will,’ police said. ‘Mrs. Black then walked out to her vehicle, followed by her husband, and left.’

The female worker said she and a co-worker walked outside as the couple left and overheard Black call her a ‘n—–,’ according to the report.

Several witnesses, a Burger King manager and video footage from inside the restaurant confirmed the worker’s account, WHDH 7 reported.

Cops tracked down Black via the license plate of her husband’s vehicle. She was charged with battery, but due to the racist language she allegedly used, the charge is classified as a third-degree felony, police said.

Black — who lives in The Villages, a retirement community in Florida — has been released from custody after posting $2,500 bond, jail records show. It’s unclear if she’s hired an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Black is originally from Texas, according to Villages-News.com. But she’s probably heading off to hell. Or already arrived there. Try to love and respect your neighbor Mrs Black, even if you don’t always agree with them. We’re all made of human tissue, blood, sweat and tears.