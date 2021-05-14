: About author bio at bottom of article.

Who and why? Two teenagers were found dead in Wildwood, Florida on Wednesday morning with injuries that resembled gunshot wounds, police said.

Police received a call about the two deceased male teenagers at 5:08am on Wednesday morning.

They were found off of County Road 219, close to an intersection with Highway 44. The Daily Commercial reports that the intersection is close to an entrance ramp for Interstate 75.

In a statement, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Isaiah Alexander Nelson, 17, and Preston Wayne Nixon, 16. Both teenagers were from Wildwood.

Authorities did not say how long they thought the bodies had been there or a cause of death. Deputies did say that they do not believe the boys’ deaths were random acts of violence.

Police in a statement described the slayings as a ‘brutal and senseless murder’.

‘This is a tragedy and it has deeply impacted our community,’ Captain Jon Galvin said.

Police also stated that they believe both victims may have known their assailant.

Police are actively seeking information from the community to help solve the case.

Nelson attended Wildwood Middle High School until 2020, according to police. ClickOrlando.com reports that both students were being homeschooled at the time of their deaths.

Police stated that grief counselors would be made available in the school district to those impacted by the tragedy.

No suspects or arrests have been made known come Thursday night.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).