Hugo Osorio Chavez ex El Salvador cop home discovered with mass grave with dozens of bodies. 14 female bodies found in crimes committed by sex and murder ring that included police and army officers.

Lured by the promise of the American dream. A mass grave filled with dozens of female corpses — believed to be victims of a violent sex and murder ring — was found at an ex-cop’s backyard in El Salvador according to local media.

Police made the morbid discovery this week while investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez for the double homicide of a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter — a crime the ex-cop has apparently admitted to earlier this month, the Guardian reported.

When cops went into Chavez’s backyard in Chalchuapa, about 50 miles from the capital San Salvador, they noticed the ground appeared to be uneven and soft.

Investigators soon discovered eight pits filled with what they believe could be at least a dozen bodies, according to the Daily Beast.

To date, no less than 14 bodies were discovered at the former cop’s home.

Chavez, 51, who was kicked off the police force has a rap sheet that includes sex crimes allegations. He was ousted in 2005 after admitting to being a sexual predator, who found women on social media and lured them in with the promise of the ‘American Dream,’ cops told reporters.

Chavez and ten others have been arrested in what cops believe was a sex and murder ring that left women, and possibly some young men, dead.

‘This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99 percent of the people who assisted him have been detained,’ Police Chief Mauricio Arriaza Chicas told reporters.

Chicas, said that the suspects included former police officers and former soldiers as well as people smugglers and others who helped lure the victims to their death.

Sexual violence was thought to be the common denominator in all of the women’s deaths, police said.

Graciela Sagastume, the prosecutor in charge of the probe, said ‘the central axis of the investigation is sexual violence.’

None of the suspects in custody have explained what was behind the makeshift cemetery — believed to be at least two or more years old. Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro indicated more than one person is complicit in the mass grave.

The Justice said the skeletal remains will be re-assembled and subjected to DNA testing to determine their identities.

On Friday, people with missing relatives were gathered at Chavez’s home, holding photos of their loved ones and hoping they’d be able to identify one of the corpses.

The prosecutors’ office said earlier the victims may include girls aged 9, 7 and 2.

At least two dozen bodies have already been exhumed by police suspect there could be at least 40 more. It could take a month to dig them all up. The mass murders has left the Latin country shocked as the families of victims reflect on how police entrusted to protect and serve them were complicit in degrading crimes against women.

Violence against women in Latin America, including femicides, worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, according to aid groups.