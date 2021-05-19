: About author bio at bottom of article.

Fred Funnye Myrtle Beach South Carolina man throws bucket of urine at girlfriend, Jessica Arrington in domestic violence incident.

He was really pissed off.

A South Carolina man was arrested for allegedly tossing a bucket of urine at his girlfriend during an argument Tuesday morning.

Fred Funnye, 61, allegedly attacked the victim at the couple’s Myrtle Beach apartment after a night of drinking, his 27-year-old girlfriend, Jessica Arrington told police, according to an incident report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Responding police noted the girlfriend’s clothing drenched in urine. Officers also spotted liquid on the floor, the report noted.

The couple had started arguing after the boyfriend came home drunk around 3am that morning with the man insisting ‘about favors that needed to be done’.

The girlfriend said Funnye had called her a bunch of profanities before throwing the bucket on her, the report notes.

Police found Funnye initially passed out when they arrived. Upon rousing him awake, the boyfriend denied throwing a bucket of urine at his girlfriend the nydailynews reported.

Funnye admitting he’d been drinking earlier in the night, according to the report, which noted he still smelled of booze.

Police charged Funnye with domestic violence in the third degree, for the incident, according to the report.

The couple have been dating for four years, the girlfriend told police, and started living with each other five months ago.