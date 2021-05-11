Bailey Breedlove Six Flags shorts video at Frontier City, Oklahoma City goes viral as social media weighs in whether the autistic mom breached dress protocol at a family themed entertainment park.

Define dressing ‘appropriately for a family themed location….

An autistic mother has told of being ‘body shamed’ and ‘threatened’ by a park manager and police officer over the length of her shorts at Frontier City, a Six Flags theme park in Oklahoma City.

Bailey Breedlove from Durango, Colorado shared a video of the altercation with the female officer about her ‘too short’ shorts on Facebook and TikTok, where it has gone viral, after visiting the park on April 30 with her 11-year-old daughter, who was brought to tears over the confrontation.

‘My experience there was traumatizing,’ the mom wrote in her post, explaining that she and her family were welcomed into the park at 5 p.m. without any issue until a few hours later.

Breedlove claimed her daughter was ‘yelled at by a park police officer’ for rolling down a hill on her Heelys skate shoes. She said the same officer then ‘grabbed her arm’ and told her that her denim shorts were ‘too short.’

Disorderly conduct?

‘I committed no crime and proceeded to walk to my boyfriend as I am autistic and have a hard time talking to officers,’ she recounted. ‘[The officer] followed me yelling and calling for backup.

‘Then your incompetent manager showed up and began body shaming me. I was told I needed to go buy new shorts, which I am not obligated to purchase anything I don’t want to.’

Breedlove claimed that when she agreed to buy new shorts so her family could ‘enjoy their vacation,’ she was ‘threatened with criminal trespassing’ and ‘then pushed and escorted toward the entrance.’

‘I was then pushed and escorted toward the entrance. Accepting this, we were about to leave and were blocked by your female officer from leaving and she pulled out her cuffs and demanded my ID,’ she added. ‘When we asked for probable cause, their answer was “because they are the police.”‘

Breedlove said they started recording the altercation so they would have a video of the ‘unlawful tactics.’

The clip she shared on social media shows her sitting down next to her daughter while the manager tells her she is being ‘disorderly.’ He and the officer both ask for her ID, so he can request a criminal trespass order.

Provocateur?

‘Look at this. Look at what you are doing to my daughter,’ the mom says, pointing to her child, who is sobbing next to her.

‘They wouldn’t provide us with badge numbers and I was terrified I was about to go to jail over a pair of shorts,’ she wrote in her post.

‘Your officers had my 11-year-old daughter crying hysterically thinking her mother was about to be arrested. Your policies are vague and confusing and the way you body shame and discriminate is unlawful.

‘I paid a lot of money at your park for our family vacation and I believe I deserve a refund for the trauma caused to my family over a pair of shorts on a hot day,’ she added. ‘I will not be letting this go as this is 2021 and not middle school. The Oklahoma police department has been contacted as well as an attorney.

‘I have a five-year ban now but will not be returning to any of your parks if this is how you treat [women] and law-abiding citizens and visitors. You should be ashamed with yourselves.’

Breedlove later shared an update, saying she has spoken to the Oklahoma Police Department captain and was told it was not an Oklahoma City police officer who had confronted her at the park.