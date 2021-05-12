Audrey Francisquini Instagram: Ex cop poses as student for moodwtn page.

Ex cop poses as Hialeah high school student to get Instagram followers

Audrey Francisquini ex cop poses as a Hialeah Florida high school student in a bid to get Instagram followers for her moodwtn account.

A 28 year old Florida woman who used to work as a police officer before an episode saw her being forced out is alleged to have posed as a high school student in a bid to boost her followers on social media.

Audrey Francisquini allegedly snuck into American Senior High School in Hialeah with pamphlets promoting her Instagram page on Monday morning, the Miami Herald reported.

She wore a backpack and carried a skateboard as she wandered the halls, filming herself and asking students to follow her social media account.

When she was approached by a security guard, Francisquini told them that she looking for the registration office, police said.

But instead of going to the office, she continued to roam the halls, approaching students before they entered classes, authorities said.

Released on bond and ordered to stay away from school

Security officers attempted to stop her again, only for the 28 year old to continue walking before eventually leaving school grounds, cops said.

Authorities were able to track the ‘fame’ inclined woman through her Instagram page (surprise surprise…) and arrested her at her North Miami Beach home on Monday.

Francisquini was taken into custody on charges of burglary, interfering with a school function, and resisting arrest without violence.

On Tuesday, the judge ordered her to stay away from the school. Records show she was released on a $2,000 bond.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they’re looking into how Francisquini was able to bypass security and get onto campus.

‘This is an unfortunate incident involving a female who trespassed on school grounds under false pretenses,’ spokeswoman Jaquelyn Calzadilla told the Miami Herald.

‘As always, Miami-Dade County Public Schools will continue to work tirelessly to protect the safety and well-being of our students and employees.’

Former police officer who posted nude photos of female colleague

According to state records, Francisquini set up MOODWTN LLC on Sept. 15. That’s the same name of the Instagram account that officers believe she was promoting at the school.

In the account, the user claimed to be a mother, have law enforcement experience as ‘a cop in Georgia’ and to have been trying to make a ‘point’ about the lack of security at schools.

WSB-TV Atlanta reported Francisquini was a troubled Dekalb County police officer in 2017. At the time, the former officer was arrested after allegedly posting nude photos of another female officer on social media.

The victim reported that she believed Francisquini hacked her social media accounts, got access to the pictures on her phone and then posted the nude photos on the officer’s Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

Of note, the victim and the accused officer were listed as acquaintances in the police report. The victim told police that after the photos posted she started receiving messages from Francisquini cursing her and telling her ‘she was going to learn.’

A regard of Francisquini’s Instagram account reveals her in one post writing having ‘previously worked as a counsellor, therapist and pretty much a shoulder that the community, I refer to as family can lean on.’