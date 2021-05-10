Aiden Fucci St Johns County Florida teen charged with the murder of Tristyn Bailey missing teen cheerleader after her body is found in woods.

A fourteen-year-old boy has been accused of murdering a 13-year-old Florida cheerleader whose body was found in St Johns County woods on Sunday night, less than eight hours after she was reported missing.

Aiden Fucci, 14, upon his arrest was charged in the killing of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

As he was being led away, the teen took a selfie in the back of a cop car which he then posted on Snapchat with the caption, ‘hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately’.

Police confirmed to News Jax, that the selfie was part of their investigation.

He has been taken into custody on second-degree murder charges but prosecutors have not yet decided if he will be charged as a juvenile or adult.

Cause of death not revealed

Fucci is expected to go before Circuit Judge Michael Orfinger for a detention hearing Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Volusia County Regional Detention Center, according to the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

Tristyn’s body was found in woods near Fucci’s home on Sunday night, circa 6 p.m, some 8 hours after her family reported her missing. It’s unclear how she died but police say her body was found fully clothed – she was wearing a dark top and white cheer skirt.

Reports told of the missing girl being found by a local resident who had joined neighborhood search efforts to locate the missing girl following the dissemination of media by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Tristyn was last seen at 1.12am on Sunday, and was reported missing at 10am. She and Aiden were classmates at Patriot Oaks Academy.

‘The suspect is in custody – there are no further threats to this case,’ St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said at a press conference on Monday morning.

‘We have arrested a suspect by the name of Aiden Fucci, 14 year old. He is currently in custody charged with second degree murder.

‘This is a long process, we’re in the very early stages of this.

How did cops link teen to death of missing cheerleader?

It wasn’t immediately clear what led investigators in zeroing in on the 14 year old boy upon the discovery of the body of the missing cheerleader.

‘Based on the discovery of the body and admissions during questioning, we refocused our investigative efforts,’ the the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement in part. ‘We were able to obtain numerous search warrants which led to the location of multiple items of evidentiary value at the suspect’s home.’

What those items might be wasn’t known as of Monday afternoon.

Bailey was last seen at the Durbin Amenity Center in St John’s at 1.15am. It’s unclear what she was doing there or if Aiden was with her.

The center has an outdoor pool and tennis courts. It is next to a lake and there are woods nearby.

Sheriff Hardwick said investigators are working multiple crime scenes, and the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that investigators are searching ponds in the neighborhood where Bailey lived for any evidence that might be helpful to the case.

He said the agency would limit the information it released in an effort to preserve the integrity of what is still an active investigation.

Authorities had yet to say what led to the girl’s murder and what may have motivated the teen boy in allegedly killing the teen cheerleader.