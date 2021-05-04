4 year old Tempe Arizona girl accidentally shoots self dead. Declared dead at scene as questions surround how toddler came across weapon.

A 4 year old toddler girl is dead after ‘accidentally’ shooting herself dead at a Tempe, Arizona residence over the weekend.

A relative called 911 Sunday night circa 8.45pm and said the girl shot herself in the bedroom of a Tempe apartment. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after police’s arrival KNXV reported.

Additional details surrounding the shooting have not yet been made public. Authorities have not disclosed the deceased girl’s name, and it is not yet known exactly how she came across the weapon.

No charges were immediately pending.

The tragic shooting is the latest of children accidentally shooting themselves, or others at a family home.