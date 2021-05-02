2 year old West Bath boy shoots parents at Maine home. Investigation launched as to how toddler was able to get access to gun. No serious injuries as boy’s parents and child are hospitalized.

Yes in America. Gun violence every which way… and counting.

A 2-year-old boy in Maine shot his parents Wednesday morning with a gun he picked up from a nightstand, according to reports.

The toddler’s 25-year-old father was hit in the head, and the mother, 22, was struck in the leg in the shooting at their home in West Bath, WMTW reported, citing Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry.

The baby was injured by the recoil of the gun, authorities said. All three family members were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to Merry.

‘The question of how the boy was able to pick up and fire the weapon is of great concern and is being investigated,’ Merry said, according to the report.

‘This situation, while disturbing, could have had an even more tragic ending,’ the sheriff said.

The identities of the family members were not released.

People in nearby Bath were wondering why a loaded gun was left on the nightstand with children in the house.

‘I know people want to stay protected and safe in their homes, but what happened here is really the opposite of that,’ Bath resident Matt Ferrel told via WGME.

‘A parent should know better than to leave a loaded gun anywhere that a child can get to it,’ Woolwich resident Robin Buczkowski said. ‘For whatever reason, that did not happen in this particular case.’

Of note, there was also a 3-week-old baby present in the room at the time of the shooting.