William Kelly Norfolk Virginia Police Officer fired after anonymously donating to Kyle Rittenhouse defense fund. Lieutenant praises BLM vigilante gunman.

A Virginia police officer was fired after donating to a legal defense fund for Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, officials said Tuesday.

Norfolk Police Lt. William Kelly an 18-year veteran anonymously gave $25 to a fundraiser for Rittenhouse in September, using his city email address, according to The Guardian.

The donation which violated department policies reportedly came with a comment that read: ‘God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.’

‘Every rank and file police officer supports you,’ the message continued. ‘Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.’

Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer on Tuesday said he’d reviewed an internal investigation of the incident and determined that Kelly violated city and departmental policies, WAVY-TV reported.

Eroding trust between the public and the police force

‘His egregious comments erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve,’ Filer said in a statement Tuesday.

‘The City of Norfolk has a standard of behavior for all employees, and we will hold staff accountable.’

In his own statement, Police Chief Larry Boone said that the force doesn’t ‘want perceptions of any individual officer to undermine the relations between the Norfolk Police Department and the community.’

Of note, the 18-year police lieutenant veteran had been the executive officer of internal affairs for the last two months. The report stated the ousted officer is entitled to appeal the decision about his termination.

Right wing icon

Clay Messick, a 15-year veteran officer and president of the local police union, called the decision to fire Kelly ‘disappointing,’ saying he’s never seen an administrative investigation conducted ‘so hastily,’ according to the Virginian Pilot.

Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged with murder and attempted murder for shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Aug. 25.

The teen, who has pleaded not guilty, has been free on $2 million bail donated by supporters since last November with the teen’s case described as a rallying cry for right-wing activists.

Conservative groups and supporters have sought to paint Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the Aug. 25 shootings, as a staunch supporter of the Blue Lives Matter movement and a patriot.

Rittenhouse’s trial is expected to begin Nov. 1.