Former Austin detective arrested in shooting murder of teen daughter, her boyfriend,...

Amanda & Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons III identified as victims shot dead by Stephen Broderick former Austin Texas Sheriff’s Detective- now arrested.

A former Austin detective previously accused of molesting a teen girl has been arrested a day after reportedly gunning down his teenage daughter, her boyfriend and a woman believed to be his estranged wife just before noon Sunday at a downtown apartment complex.

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, was arrested on Monday walking along U.S. 290 after two people phoned police. The wanted man was taken into custody without incident while in possession of a pistol the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Broderick’s teenage daughter Alyssa Broderick was named along with her boyfriend, Willie Simmons III, as two of the former cop’s victims. Alyssa was still in high school and Willie had graduated and was in college. They were named by their school district, Elgin ISD. The third victim is believed to be Stephen Broderick’s estranged wife, Amanda Broderick.

Broderick was a cop until June 2020, assigned as a sheriff’s detective with Travis County in Austin, Texas, when he was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child. The Statesman reports that the victim was identified as a family member.

Shortly after his arrest on June 6, Broderick was released from custody after posting a $50,000 bond and told not to go within 200ft of his daughter, Alyssa. The disgraced cop who had spent 16 days in jail before posting a $50,000 bail and released had been put on unpaid admin leave. Upon his release from jail, the sheriff’s detective resigned.

Estranged wife pleaded against judge removing ex cop’s ankle bracelet

In November, a judge agreed to remove his ankle monitor after his lawyer pleaded that he’d proved he could be trusted not to wear it.

His wife Amanda pleaded with the judge not to, saying she feared for her life.

On Sunday, he shot dead Alyssa and Alyssa’s boyfriend, Willie Simmons, before going on the run and triggering a vast manhunt.

Austin Police Department to date has not confirmed the victims’ identities.

Alyssa and Willie were both named by their school district. She had a promising basketball career and Willie was a tight end for the University of North Texas. Another child, believed to be Broderick’s son, was not harmed. Amanda was named by a friend on social media.

‘We are heartbroken by the news of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Willie Simmons and Alyssa Broderick.

‘Although Alyssa withdrew from Elgin ISD back in the fall, she was an Elgin ISD student from 2009 to October 2020.

Emotional scene at Elgin High School after Elgin ISD Superintendent Dr. Jodi Duron said Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons III were killed Sunday. pic.twitter.com/C72b9I0E3W — Nabil Brent Remadna KXAN (@RemadnaKXAN) April 19, 2021

Teen couple mourned

‘She was an excellent student and athlete, enrolled in our Early College High School program and played on our girls’ basketball team.

‘Willie was a senior at Elgin High School. He was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers. Strong, both academically and athletically, he represented the very best of Elgin ISD.

‘He was the Captain of our football team; a friend to everyone he met; and most recently, recruited to play football for the University of North Texas,’ Elgin School District said in a statement.

Broderick and his wife were in the midst of a bitter custody battle and divorce.

When he was released on bond, she pleaded with the courts not to remove his ankle monitor, saying: ‘I’m afraid he will try to hurt me or my children, because these allegations have come out and he may lose his career.

‘Stephen has prior military experience and is SWAT trained. If he wanted to hurt someone, he would know how.’

Domestic situation

State District Judge Karen Sage agreed to remove the monitor despite Amanda’s pleas.

She told The Statesman on Sunday that it was a ‘pretty common thing to do’.

‘He had been on GPS for (five) months with no violations. It’s a pretty common thing for me to do, frankly,’ she said.

The alleged assault took place in a home in Elgin, a town about 20 miles east of Austin, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The victim told her mother, who took her for a medical exam that confirmed the abuse. The victim’s mother, Broderick’s wife soon after filed for divorce and for sole custody of the couple’s two teen children.

Sunday’s shooting took place in an apartment complex in The Arboretum neighborhood on the northwest side of Austin.

Shots were first reported Sunday in a 911 call at 11.42am CT, with Austin Police Department at 1pm confirming that the shooter was still active.

In a second release 40 minutes later, APD described the incident as a ‘domestic situation’ and suggested the gunman did not pose a risk to the wider public.

During a Sunday press conference, police recommending people to shelter at home over fears the shooter could ‘take a hostage’.

‘The victims were all known to this suspect.’

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said cops were on the scene four minutes after receiving reports that shots have been fired.

He identified the victims as two Hispanic women and one black man.

Offered Chacon during Sunday’s press conference: ‘The victims were all known to this suspect.’

‘At this point, we do not think this individual is out there targeting random people to shoot. That does not mean he is not dangerous.’

Adding: ‘We don’t know if he’s on a vehicle or on foot. We are asking individuals to continue sheltering in place because this is still an active.’

Asked if the suspect was a former detective facing child sex charges also called Stephen Broderick, Chief Chacon initially refused to confirm this but later confirmed the suspect ‘at one time was a deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s office.’